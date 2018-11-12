Qualified Electrician required

We are a local company established for over 30 years with a strong client base whom demand the highest standards of workmanship and professionalism.

We can offer the right person ongoing work in the electrical sector both in commercial and domestic contracts on a self employed basis. Generally working locally (within 25 mile radius of Reading), occasional work in London. We are looking for a friendly, reliable, professional person with own transport and tools. P

lease contact us in the first instance by email with a short account of your current availability and experience wisepower@btinternet.com