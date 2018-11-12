The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
Job Title Qualified Electrician
Location Reading
We are a local company established for over 30 years with a strong client base whom demand the highest standards of workmanship and professionalism.
We can offer the right person ongoing work in the electrical sector both in commercial and domestic contracts on a self employed basis. Generally working locally (within 25 mile radius of Reading), occasional work in London. We are looking for a friendly, reliable, professional person with own transport and tools. P
lease contact us in the first instance by email with a short account of your current availability and experience wisepower@btinternet.com
The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames ... [more]
Qualified Electrician required We are a local company established for over 30 years with a strong ... [more]
St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of ... [more]
POLL: Have your say