The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames
Monday, 12 November 2018
Job Title Police Firearms Officers
Location Solihull
Join us, we are a...
#ForceWithADifference
We deliver specialist armed policing to protect key Ministry of Defence establishments and sites of national importance across the UK. Our officers perform a range of roles that include: firearms support, marine policing, police dog handling, investigation of crime and other various specialist policing functions. A diverse workforce is essential to our success and we welcome people from
different backgrounds and experiences who represent the communities we serve.
Campaign for new recruits to train as Police Firearms Officers is NOW OPEN
Vacancies at Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) sites: Aldermaston & Burghfield
Interested? Find out more and apply: www.mod.police.uk
