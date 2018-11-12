Monday, 12 November 2018

Police Firearms Officers

Job Title Police Firearms Officers

Location Solihull

Join us, we are a...

#ForceWithADifference

We deliver specialist armed policing to protect key Ministry of Defence establishments and sites of national importance across the UK. Our officers perform a range of roles that include: firearms support, marine policing, police dog handling, investigation of crime and other various specialist policing functions. A diverse workforce is essential to our success and we welcome people from
different backgrounds and experiences who represent the communities we serve.

Campaign for new recruits to train as Police Firearms Officers is NOW OPEN

Vacancies at Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) sites: Aldermaston & Burghfield

Interested? Find out more and apply: www.mod.police.uk 

