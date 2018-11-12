The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
Job Title Machinist/Bench Joiner
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Due to our recent re-location and workshop expansion we are looking for a
Any experience manufacturing windows, doors, staircases and cabinetry is an advantage but not essential. The individual should be motivated and be able to work well in a team. Salary will be based on experience/ flexible hours.
Please e-mail: info@henleyjoinery.co.uk with your CV Telephone: 01491 410246
