Due to our recent re-location and workshop expansion we are looking for a

Machinist/Bench Joiner to join our team

Any experience manufacturing windows, doors, staircases and cabinetry is an advantage but not essential. The individual should be motivated and be able to work well in a team. Salary will be based on experience/ flexible hours.

Please e-mail: info@henleyjoinery.co.uk with your CV Telephone: 01491 410246