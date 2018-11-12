The Henley College is a highly popular and successful Sixth Form College in the heart of the Thames ... [more]
Monday, 12 November 2018
Job Title Looking for The New Apprentice!
Location London
For A Start-Up Finance Company
Hours: Mornings 5 Days Per Week, to start immediately
Salary Details: £300-£400 Per Week depending on suitability
Location of Role: Henley-on-Thames area
Contact Email address: htaylor207@gmail.com
We are looking for someone who has the following:
• Strong Excel skills or financial modelling skills are important
• Paralegal knowledge would be valued
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• Organised
• Experience of Salesforce.com CRM System would be good
• Somebody with some get up and go and the attitude to. “Get the job done!’ Requirements
• Own transport Required
Please provide a brief description of yourself and send your CV to htaylor207@gmail.com
