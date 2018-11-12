St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few minutes’ drive from the M4, A4, and A404 and a short walk from Maidenhead Train Station, the School is an easy commute from the surrounding area.

NURSERY ROOM LEADER

Temporary contract starting 8 January 2019 to the end of the Summer Term 2019 • Wednesday – Friday, 8am – 4pm • Term time only

NURSERY NURSE

Temporary contract starting 8 January 2019 to the end of the Summer Term 2019 • Monday – Friday, 11.30am – 6pm • Term time only (with the possibility of additional work in Holiday Club if required)

We are looking for a Nursery Room Leader and a Nursery Nurse with an NVQ Level 3 qualification, or equivalent, in Childcare who is creative, enthusiastic and inspirational! The Early Years has a wonderful atmosphere with great facilities and delightful children.

If you are interested in applying for this position, a full job description and application form is available on the School website www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send a covering letter and completed application form to the Heads PA, Miss Cynthia Bassett, at the address below or by email to headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Please note that CVs will not be accepted

Closing date: Friday 23 November 2018

St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.