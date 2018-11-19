Monday, 19 November 2018

Job Title Heads' PA

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Rupert House is an independent preparatory school for boys and girls aged 3-11 in Henley –on-Thames

HEAD’S PA AND SCHOOL SECRETARY

Competitive salary and excellent holiday allowance Required from January 2019 We are looking for an efficient organised and friendly person to join our front office and to support the head and staff with their administration. Attention to detail is essential, combined with excellent literacy and IT skills. In addition, you should be a team player with a good sense of humour and ability to multi-task.

For further information, please visit www.ruperthouse.org email office@ruperthouse.oxon.sch.uk or call 01491 574263

Closing date:4pm on Monday, 26th November 2018.
Interview date: Thursday, 29th November 2018

Rupert House is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants will undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employers and enhanced disclosure and barring service (DBS) check. A prohibition check will also be carried out. Rupert House is an equal opportunities employer. (A registered charity 309648)

