Monday, 19 November 2018
Job Title Receptionist/Administrator
Location Benson
Mill Stream Surgery, Benson
30 hours p.w.
Fantastic opportunity to join an outstanding surgery with a lovely team. Applicants must have excellent customer service skills, be computer literate and have experience of working in a team.
This role is varied and would be ideal for anyone wanting to get into the NHS or already works in the NHS looking for a new role.
• Closing date 30th November 2018 •
For details and an application form see
