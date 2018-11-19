Monday, 19 November 2018

Receptionist/Administrator

Job Title Receptionist/Administrator

Location Benson

Mill Stream Surgery, Benson

Receptionist/Administrator

30 hours p.w.

Fantastic opportunity to join an outstanding surgery with a lovely team. Applicants must have excellent customer service skills, be computer literate and have experience of working in a team.

This role is varied and would be ideal for anyone wanting to get into the NHS or already works in the NHS looking for a new role.

• Closing date 30th November 2018 •

For details and an application form see

www.millstreamsurgery.nhs.uk 

