Monday, 19 November 2018

Events Coordinator

Job Title Events Coordinator

Location HENLEY ON THAMES

Events Coordinator

Full-time (from January 2019)

The ideal candidate will have:
1-2 years events experience planning B2C events (from concept to post-analysis)
Excellent communication skills 
UK Driving License (essential) (many events will be over a weekend)

To apply for the above role, please send a covering letter and CV to careers@bremont.com

BREMONT.COM/CAREERS 

