Monday, 19 November 2018
Job Title Events Coordinator
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Full-time (from January 2019)
The ideal candidate will have:
1-2 years events experience planning B2C events (from concept to post-analysis)
Excellent communication skills
UK Driving License (essential) (many events will be over a weekend)
To apply for the above role, please send a covering letter and CV to careers@bremont.com
