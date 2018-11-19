Boarding Assistant

(Term time – commencing January 2019) • Part time

We are seeking enthusiastic and able applicants to join the team in a senior boarding house working with around 45 girls aged 12-17. This is an important support role within our pastoral teams, working under the direction of the Housemistress and Assistant Housemistress to create a welcoming, supportive, encouraging and cheerful environment for our girls.

The successful candidate will ideally have previous experience working with young people, a positive “can-do” attitude,

a practical approach, warmth, enthusiasm and strong communication and organisational skills.

Duties will include providing a welcoming presence within the house, routine tasks such as laundry and organisation of supplies

and deliveries, house administration tasks, ensuring that the house is tidy and any other duties to assist the house team.

Hours: Monday, Tuesday & Friday 1pm – 11pm (approximately 32 weeks per year)

To apply: Please complete the application form for Support Staff, and return to Human Resources via: brownk@wycombeabbey.com

Further details are found under ‘Vacancies’ on the School website: www.wycombeabbey.com

Closing date: Noon, 29 November 2018

Interviews: 5 December 2018

Wycombe Abbey is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced DBS check.

We are an equal opportunities employer. Registered Charity No. 310638