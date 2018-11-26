Vacancy: Maintenance Handyperson

Location: Johnson Matthey Technology Centre, Sonning Common

Johnson Matthey PLC is a world leader in advanced materials and catalyst technology with over 13,000 employees worldwide. The Technology Centre, based at Sonning Common, undertakes research work for the group.

We have a permanent opportunity for a Maintenance Handyperson. The successful person will work as part of the Site Services team to carry out routine maintenance and repairs to the buildings and assist with alterations to the site and services.

Key responsibilities

Carpentry

• Carrying out installation and modifications to laboratory benching.

• General repair work.

• Assisting other site staff as required.

Plumbing work

• Installations and modifications to piped services around the site.

• Undertake work to ensure compliance with current legislation.

General duties

• Assisting the Site Services Manager and Supervisor in identifying maintenance and general upkeep requirements for the site. • Working as part of the team to carry out daily plant inspections and readings.

• Ensuring that the Site Service Department records are kept up-to-date.

• Carrying out fork lift truck operations as necessary.

Health & Safety

• Monitoring the operations of Site Service contractors to ensure legal and site Health & Safety requirements.

• Training will be given where required.

Are you the ideal candidate?

You will:

• Have a minimum of 2 years’ experience.

• Have some working knowledge of CAD systems.

• Be able to use Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook.

• Have some experience of working with and managing contractors.

• Be a good team player.

How to apply: A full job description is available on request from hrjmtc@matthey.com If you have the necessary skills and experience to join our team, please apply online with your cv and covering letter @ www.matthey.com/careers

Closing date for applications: 5th December 2018

Johnson Matthey Plc is an equal opportunities employer and positively en