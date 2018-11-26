Head of English

(Maternity cover)

Closing Date: 25 November 2018

We are looking to appoint a dynamic, inspiring and innovative Head of English for a maternity cover, with a genuine passion for the subject. This is maternity cover for a fixed term from April 2019 to March 2020.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and successful applicants must be willing to undergo child protection checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service.