Monday, 03 December 2018
Job Title Science Technician
Location Reading
Start date: January 2019
Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018
Salary Grade 4.11 - 6.18 £8.82-£9.78 / hour
Hours 25 - 30 hours per week over 5 days term time only
Langtree is a heavily oversubscribed 11-16 school with academy status. Academic results at KS3 and KS4 are consistently high and Langtree has a supportive and friendly atmosphere, across the school community. We are looking for a Science Technician to join the team. You will work alongside the school’s science teachers to support the delivery of an outstanding Science curriculum.
Candidates will need to have:
● Ideally some form of Lab-related academic qualification, such as a Science-related degree or an NVQ2 in Laboratory and Associated Technical Activities (LATA)
● Hands-on experience working in laboratories or in supporting a Science department
● English and Maths grades A*-C or equivalent
● An ability to work in a team
An enhanced DBS disclosure is required for this post. Applications will only be accepted on a Langtree School application form. Further details are available on the school website: www.langtreeschool.com or contact the Headteacher’s PA Mary Taylor-Lane: mtaylorlane@langtreeschool.com or call 01491 680514
Closing date for applications: Friday 7th December 2018
