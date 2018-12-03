SCIENCE TECHNICIAN

Start date: January 2019

Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018

Salary Grade 4.11 - 6.18 £8.82-£9.78 / hour

Hours 25 - 30 hours per week over 5 days term time only

Langtree is a heavily oversubscribed 11-16 school with academy status. Academic results at KS3 and KS4 are consistently high and Langtree has a supportive and friendly atmosphere, across the school community. We are looking for a Science Technician to join the team. You will work alongside the school’s science teachers to support the delivery of an outstanding Science curriculum.

Candidates will need to have:

● Ideally some form of Lab-related academic qualification, such as a Science-related degree or an NVQ2 in Laboratory and Associated Technical Activities (LATA)

● Hands-on experience working in laboratories or in supporting a Science department

● English and Maths grades A*-C or equivalent

● An ability to work in a team

An enhanced DBS disclosure is required for this post. Applications will only be accepted on a Langtree School application form. Further details are available on the school website: www.langtreeschool.com or contact the Headteacher’s PA Mary Taylor-Lane: mtaylorlane@langtreeschool.com or call 01491 680514

