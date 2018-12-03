Monday, 03 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Science Technician

Job Title Science Technician

Location Reading

SCIENCE TECHNICIAN

Start date: January 2019
Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018
Salary Grade 4.11 - 6.18 £8.82-£9.78 / hour
Hours 25 - 30 hours per week over 5 days term time only

Langtree is a heavily oversubscribed 11-16 school with academy status. Academic results at KS3 and KS4 are consistently high and Langtree has a supportive and friendly atmosphere, across the school community. We are looking for a Science Technician to join the team. You will work alongside the school’s science teachers to support the delivery of an outstanding Science curriculum.

Candidates will need to have:
● Ideally some form of Lab-related academic qualification, such as a Science-related degree or an NVQ2 in Laboratory and Associated Technical Activities (LATA)
● Hands-on experience working in laboratories or in supporting a Science department
● English and Maths grades A*-C or equivalent
● An ability to work in a team

An enhanced DBS disclosure is required for this post. Applications will only be accepted on a Langtree School application form. Further details are available on the school website: www.langtreeschool.com or contact the Headteacher’s PA Mary Taylor-Lane: mtaylorlane@langtreeschool.com or call 01491 680514 

Closing date for applications: Friday 7th December 2018

Jobs

Receptionist

RECEPTIONIST Saturdays + possible weekdays REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE • Proven secretarial or ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33