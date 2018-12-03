SCIENCE TECHNICIAN Start date: January 2019 Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018 Salary ... [more]
Monday, 03 December 2018
Job Title Receptionist
Location Henley
Saturdays + possible weekdays
REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE
• Proven secretarial or administrative experience and/or reception experience is essential;
• Strong communications skills - written and verbal;
• Excellent customer service skills;
• IT skills: Word, Excel, Outlook;
• Flexible and adaptable with the ability to prioritise and plan workload;
• A highly organised and professional approach with a keen eye for detail;
• A proactive, hardworking, flexible and efficient personality with a passion for work.
Please send a covering letter and c.v. to Steve at swilkinson1@hotmail.co.uk
SCIENCE TECHNICIAN Start date: January 2019 Closing date for applications: 7 December 2018 Salary ... [more]
Graphic Designer / Pre-sales and eCommerce Support / Sales Support Administrator
Bremont is a British luxury watch manufacturer based in Henley-on-Thames. We are currently ... [more]
RECEPTIONIST Saturdays + possible weekdays REQUIRED — HENLEY TOWN CENTRE • Proven secretarial or ... [more]
POLL: Have your say