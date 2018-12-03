• Required from January 2019 •

Marketing & Database Manager

Maternity Cover – Part Time

Rupert House is an independent preparatory school for boys and girls aged 3-11

We are looking for a motivated individual with experience in both offline and digital marketing. Someone who will drive the implementation of the school’s marketing strategy, whilst working in a busy, fun, office environment. Enthusiasm and a sense of humour are essential.

Full details and an application form are available from Mrs Halfhead office@ruperthouse.oxon.sch.uk or telephoning 01491 574263. Applications will only be accepted by sending a completed application form and covering letter to the Head, Mrs Lynas.

Closing date for applications is Thursday 6th December 2018

Interviews will be on Monday 10th December 2018

Rupert House is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants will undergo appropriate child protection screening including checks with past employers and the enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check. A prohibition check will also be carried out. Rupert House is an equal opportunities employer. (A registered charity 309648)