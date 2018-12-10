Monday, 10 December 2018

Part-Time office adminstrator and receptionist

Location HURLEY

PART-TIME

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR AND RECEPTIONIST

This is a responsible post for our small Park office in Hurley

The special person we are looking for will be:
Computer literate with experience of using an accounts package such as Sum-it or Sage. The ability to work independently and deal courteously with our customers both face to face and via telephone and email. 20 hours per week 9am to 1pm Monday to Friday.

For further details of our Company and a full job description please contact the Park Manager: 01628 829009 parkmanager@hurleyfordfarm.co.uk 

Hurleyford Farm Park Office, Mill Lane, Hurley, SL6 5ND

