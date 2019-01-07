DT Technician

This is an exciting time for an enthusiastic and creative DT Technician to join our team and get involved in moving DT forward, both as a subject in its own right and as a vital component of the STEM vision within this world class school.

Working alongside the Head of DT and Director of STEM, you will support initiatives to inspire and challenge the pupils to be imaginative, ambitious and creative problem-solvers whilst contributing towards the efficient and smooth running of the department. There is also the opportunity to participate in other departmental projects, such as the Greenpower car.

You should be flexible and organised and have the ability to work independently. Relevant experience of using workshop machinery and the ability to demonstrate their safe use is desirable. Experience of working in an educational DT/Art/Science department would be advantageous, although all training can be provided.

Hours of work: 45 hours per week during term time, to include Saturdays and occasional Sundays, plus two weeks per annum during School Holidays. Your core hours will be agreed with the head of DT at the beginning of every academic year. Job share will be considered.

Salary: Circa £25,500 pa.

To apply: Please complete the application form for Support Staff, and return to Human Resources via: brownk@wycombeabbey.com

Further details are found under ‘Vacancies’ on the School website: www.wycombeabbey.com

Closing date: Noon, 23 January 2019.

Interviews: w/c 28 January 2019.

Wycombe Abbey is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced DBS check. We are an equal opportunities employer. Registered Charity No. 310638 HMC Girls’ Boarding School (11-18) High Wycombe Buckinghamshire HP11 1PE Tel: 01494 895575