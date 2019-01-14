Marketing /Admin Assistant

Marketing/Admin assistant (3 to 5 days a week at candidate’s preference) Henley-on-Thames Competitive Package A great opportunity for a marketing/admin assistant with proven organisational skills and the ability to get things done to join an international network of corporate finance firms. The Company International Corporate Finance Group (ICFG) is an M&A and corporate finance network of independent member firms focussing on the middle-market, where we design, initiate & execute transactions in a wide range of sectors. ICFG has over 100 professionals working in 20 offices worldwide including in Europe, Asia and South Africa. The marketing/admin assistant will be based at ICFG UK member’s office who operate from offices in Henley on Thames in beautiful and friendly surroundings, with excellent transport links into Reading, and in the heart of London near Bank station. When recruiting, we look for the right kind of attitude to work and life, the aptitude to learn, develop and take responsibility and obviously for the ability to undertake the range of work we can offer. The Role We now need a part-time Marketing and Admin Assistant to provide administrative support for the Senior Marketing Manager and develop marketing and communications activities for ICFG. The key elements of the role are: • Creating and publishing press releases for ICFG members • Making bookings for various events both in the UK and internationally • Creating, updating and maintaining social media accounts • Creating and updating content for the ICFG website • Finalising reports, presentations and marketing collaterals • Assisting the Senior Marketing Manager with ad-hoc assignments The Person We are looking for a friendly, bright administrative & marketing assistant, ideally with a minimum of one to two years marketing experience. You will have completed a broad education that includes A-Level grade C and above or equivalent. Applicants will be very computer literate and ha