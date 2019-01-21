Monday, 21 January 2019

Teaching Assistant

Job Title Teaching Assistant

Location Reading

Teaching Assistant (Pre-Prep)

Closing date Monday 21 January 2019

We are looking to appoint a full time Early Years Foundation Stage and Kindergarten Teaching Assistant in our purpose-built woodland Nursery setting, Little Oaks.

Monday to Friday 8am to 3.45pm

All applicants must hold an NVQ Level 3 in Childcare

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service

