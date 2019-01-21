Monday, 21 January 2019

Site Maintenance Person

Job Title Site Maintenance Person

Location Henley on Thames

St. Mary’s School is a co-educational day school, for children from 3 to 11 years old, set in a beautiful residential area. Small classes allow the individual to flourish and achieve high academic standards in a caring and stimulating environment. We are recruiting for the following vacancies:

Site Maintenance Person/ Mini Bus Driver

Part-time – Flexibility over hours (Approximately 25hr/week)

Salary £16,000 p.a. — Required immediately

We are seeking to appoint a Site Maintenance person to provide support to our school. Mini Bus Driving is a preferred requirement for this role and training will be provided. Other duties include general grounds and maintenance work. Flexible working patterns include open and closing school and attending site during holiday periods to oversee contractors, plus weekly duties as required.

For further details and an application form please contact Jenny Green on 01491 573118 or email jenny.green@stmarys-henley.co.uk Visits to the school are welcome by appointment.

• Closing date: Thursday 24th January 2019 •

