St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few minutes’ drive from the M4, A4, and A404 and a short walk from Maidenhead Train Station, the School is an easy commute from the surrounding area.

RECEPTION TEACHER

Maternity Cover required from April 2019

St Piran’s is seeking a Reception Teacher (Maternity Cover) from April 2019.

If you are interested in applying for this position, a full job description and application form is available on the School website www.stpirans.co.uk

Please send a covering letter and completed application form to the Heads PA, Miss Cynthia Bassett, at the address below or by email to headspa@stpirans.co.uk

Please note that CVs will not be accepted

Closing date: 9am, Friday 25 January 2019.

Interviews: w/c Monday 28 January 2019.

St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.