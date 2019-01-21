Monday, 21 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Receptionist

Job Title Receptionist

Location Henley

SATURDAY RECEPTIONIST

Also required to cover midweek annual leave (4 weeks per year)

HENLEY TOWN CENTRE

• Proven secretarial or administrative experience and/or reception experience is essential;
• Strong communications skills - written and verbal;
• Excellent customer service skills;
• IT skills: Word, Excel, Outlook;
• Flexible and adaptable with the ability to prioritise and plan workload;
• A highly organised and professional approach with a keen eye for detail;

Please send a covering letter and c.v. to Steve at swilkinson1@hotmail.co.uk 

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33