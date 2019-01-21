Monday, 21 January 2019
Job Title Receptionist
Location Henley
Also required to cover midweek annual leave (4 weeks per year)
HENLEY TOWN CENTRE
• Proven secretarial or administrative experience and/or reception experience is essential;
• Strong communications skills - written and verbal;
• Excellent customer service skills;
• IT skills: Word, Excel, Outlook;
• Flexible and adaptable with the ability to prioritise and plan workload;
• A highly organised and professional approach with a keen eye for detail;
Please send a covering letter and c.v. to Steve at swilkinson1@hotmail.co.uk
Teaching Assistant (Pre-Prep) Closing date Monday 21 January 2019 We are looking to appoint a full ... [more]
POLL: Have your say