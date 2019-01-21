NEW OPPORTUNITIES AT HENLEY TOWN COUNCIL

Apply now to work for your local Town Council more information on www.henleytowncouncil.gov.uk

FACILITIES OFFICER – 40 hours per month – flexible hours. £21,693 full time equivalent (£5411 pa actual). We need a diligent, practical handy person who takes pride in their work to care for the Town Hall; Kings Arms Barn and Old Fire Station Gallery. Some cleaning, locking and unlocking plus working with the Events Team. Mostly weekend and evening work.

COMMITTEE ADMINISTRATOR – 21 hours a week. £18,870 full time equivalent (£10,710 pa actual). Your work will be seen all over the town. This is an office based job supporting the Estates and Parks Managers working on the award-winning outside spaces, parks and leisure areas. You will assist with agendas, minutes and reports. You will lead on the Henley in Bloom competition too!

ASSISTANT PARKS WARDEN – Full time £17,173 pa. This is an outdoor position within the Henley Parks Team. The work is varied and interesting including working on the Green Flag Mill Meadows; Marsh Meadows; recreation grounds; Fairmile verges; cemetery and much more. Training will be given to the right person. Weekend working on a rota is required along with a clean full driving licence.

Please note that a pay award is pending of approximately 3% from 01 April 2019.

Benefits include a contributory pension and generous holidays. Please complete the application form on the Henley Town Council website or call us on 01491 576982 for a hard copy. CVs will not be considered without an application form.

All positions open for applications until Monday 04 February 2019.