DRIVER

REBELLION BEER COMPANY BREWERY DRIVER We are a large Micro-Brewery, based in Marlow, who produce and distribute real ale and lager. We are looking for someone full time (Tuesday–Saturday) to join our distribution team delivering to local customers within 30 miles of Marlow. Heavy lifting involved. The successful applicant should have excellent customer service skills, a flexible attitude to work, be able to work unsupervised and within a team and be physically fit. HGV helpful but not essential. Please send cover letter and C.V to Andy Rolstone, Rebellion Beer Company, Bencombe Farm, Marlow Bottom, Bucks, SL7 3LT or e-mail andyr@rebellionbeer.co.uk