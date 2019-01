Part Time Administrator/Receptionist

The Abbey Clinic Bisham Abbey, Marlow Part-Time administrator/receptionist required at busy sports injury clinic. Friendly, pleasant working environment. 3 days/wk, 17-20 hrs Monday, Wednesday & Saturday. 1 early start 7:45am, 1 late finish 8:30pm + Saturdays 9:30 – 2:30 + flexibility on holiday cover. Must have a good phone manner, be able to deal with customers face to face and work within a team. Send CV’s + covering letter to: Gillian Morgan, The Abbey Clinic, Bisham Abbey, Marlow, Bucks SL71RR or gillian@theabbeyclinic.co.uk