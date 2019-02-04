We are looking for a Viewings Assistant to work on Saturdays alongside our existing Sales team who ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
Job Title Viewings Assistants
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
We are looking for a
to work on Saturdays alongside our existing Sales team who are based in Henley-on-Thames.
The role would suit someone with an interest in property, who is local to the area, has exceptional people skills, and flexibility around hours of work.
Saturdays + adhoc • Smart appearance Competitive hourly rate • Car essential • Training given
Please apply by emailing your c.v. to henley@knightfrank.com
• No agencies •
We are looking for a Viewings Assistant to work on Saturdays alongside our existing Sales team who ... [more]
Volunteer Coordinator Ref: 1283 | Thatcham, Berkshire £23,500 pro-rata | 20 hours p/w Are you ... [more]
POLL: Have your say