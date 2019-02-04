Monday, 04 February 2019

Volunteer Coordinator

Job Title Volunteer Coordinator

Location London

Volunteer Coordinator

Ref: 1283 | Thatcham, Berkshire £23,500 pro-rata | 20 hours p/w

Are you looking to take the next step in your career journey with a modern, forward-thinking organisation?

By coordinating a team of volunteer Befrienders at our Here4Me Project, you’ll help provide the best possible support for children in care.

Visit careers.actionforchildren.org.uk, call Moni on 07741742249 or email Mominah.Ali@actionforchildren.org.uk to find out more. 

