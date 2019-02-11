Minibus Drivers (Part-time)

Rupert House School – Henley-on-Thames

Required from March 2019

Minibus Drivers

Hours: 7 a.m.—8.30 a.m. and/or 4.45 p.m.—6.15 p.m. plus some daytime driving (sports matches and swimming shuttles)

Monday-Friday Term time only

Rupert House is an independent preparatory school for boys and girls aged 3 to 11.

We are looking for reliable, friendly drivers to drive our minibuses to bring children to school and return them home. Current routes operate from Henley to Marlow and Caversham. In addition, we require drivers, during the school day, to drive staff and children to sports matches and to local swimming pools for swimming lessons

A clean driving licence with D1 is essential and the driver must be aged 25 or over.

Full details and application form are available by telephoning 01491 574263. Applications will only be accepted by completion of an application form which should be submitted with a letter of application to the Bursar, Mr K Rawlingson.

Closing date for applications: Friday 22nd February 2019

Interviews: w/c 25th February 2019

Rupert House is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants will undergo appropriate child-protection screening including checks with past employers and the enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check. Rupert House is an equal opportunities employer. Charity Commission No. 309648