Receptionst Afternoons

Receptionist – Afternoons

Closing date 12 February 2019

We are looking to appoint an experienced part-time afternoon Receptionist to provide a professional first point of contact for all visitors to the school. The successful candidate will have excellent communication skills, show creativity and flexibility and have the ability to relate to visitors, teachers and students.

Working pattern is Monday to Friday 12.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. and every other Saturday. This is a part time term time only role.

Interviews may be arranged as applications are submitted. For further details please contact the Human Resources department:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form http://www.oratoryprep.co.uk/Vacancies

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.