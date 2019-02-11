Viewings Assistants

We are looking for a

Viewings Assistant

to work on Saturdays alongside our existing Sales team who are based in Henley-on-Thames.

The role would suit someone with an interest in property, who is local to the area, has exceptional people skills, and flexibility around hours of work.

Saturdays + adhoc • Smart appearance Competitive hourly rate • Car essential • Training given

Please apply by emailing your c.v. to henley@knightfrank.com

http://www.knightfrank.co.uk/

• No agencies •