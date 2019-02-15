Saturday, 16 February 2019

Part Time Magazine Telesales

Location Henley on Thames

  • Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established companies?
  • Want to work for a local family owned business that cares for its staff?
  • Want to earn a good salary?
  • Think you can sell the most powerful advertising medium in the area?

We are seeking a part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your c.v. to:
Katie Thomas (Advertising Manager), Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon RG9 1AD
or email: kthomas@henleystandard.co.uk

