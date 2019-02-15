Part Time Magazine Telesales Want to work at one of Henley’s most successful and well established ... [more]
Saturday, 16 February 2019
Job Title Part Time Magazine Telesales
Location Henley on Thames
We are seeking a part-time (able to work around school times) telephone sales executive so if your answer to these questions is yes please send your c.v. to:
Katie Thomas (Advertising Manager), Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames, Oxon RG9 1AD
or email: kthomas@henleystandard.co.uk
