Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Nurse

Job Title Nurse

Location BENSON

Mill Stream Surgery
Benson

2 x Practice Nurses

(40 hours per week between the 2 roles, Monday—Friday)

We are looking for two enthusiastic nurses to join our team at this friendly, patient-focussed practice.

Responsibilities include wound care, health checks, immunisations, chronic disease care management and other duties.

We actively support professional development and this role would suit an individual already working in primary care and looking to enhance their skills. Practice nurse experience desirable but not essential.

Highly competitive rates of pay for the right applicant.

For further details can be found at
www.millstreamsurgery.nhs.uk

