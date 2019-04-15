Wednesday, 17 April 2019

HGV Driver

Job Title HGV Driver

Location Henley on Thames

HGV Drivers Required

To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers 

Category C (Class 2) licence - Full training given

01491 629542

www.manormix.com

Your local Concrete, Screed and Concrete Pump supplier 

