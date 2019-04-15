Henley Music School is seeking a

Musician with Qualified Teacher Status (QTS)

to join their team of music tutors.

This position is part time, approximately 3/5 hours a week (likely to increase) and will involve co-writing a curriculum with a view to then visiting local schools to teach KS 1 & 2 class music.

The applicant will need to be pro-active, organised and a great communicator, as well as have a QTS qualification, music degree or diploma.

For more information, or to apply please email henleymusicschool@hotmail.co.uk with your CV, two references and a covering letter explaining why you would like to join the HMS team.