Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Teacher

Job Title Teacher

Henley Music School is seeking a

Musician with Qualified Teacher Status (QTS)

to join their team of music tutors.

This position is part time, approximately 3/5 hours a week (likely to increase) and will involve co-writing a curriculum with a view to then visiting local schools to teach KS 1 & 2 class music.

The applicant will need to be pro-active, organised and a great communicator, as well as have a QTS qualification, music degree or diploma.

For more information, or to apply please email henleymusicschool@hotmail.co.uk  with your CV, two references and a covering letter explaining why you would like to join the HMS team.

Jobs

HGV Driver

HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers  Category C (Class 2) ... [more]

 

Nurse

Mill Stream Surgery Benson 2 x Practice Nurses (40 hours per week between the 2 roles, ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33