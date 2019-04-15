Medlock Electrical Distributors is a people orientated company, run by a father and his three sons! ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
Job Title Office Manager
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
An opportunity to join our busy, dynamic and friendly team in Henley sales office.
We are looking for a customer orientated and personable individual. You must be highly organised with excellent administrative skills, and have an interest in marketing/PR and social media.
Literate and numerate with good English and grammar (both spoken and written) as proof reading is a requirement.
Full job description is available on request.
Please apply by emailing your covering letter and cv to lucy.hewitt@knightfrank.com
