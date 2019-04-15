Medlock Electrical Distributors is a people orientated company, run by a father and his three sons! ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
Job Title Showroom Assistant
Location WALTHAM CROSS
Medlock Electrical Distributors is a people orientated company, run by a father and his three sons! “People are our Passion” is a well-known phrase around the company, and investing in our people is part of that passion.
We also run 10 Lighting Showrooms around the country and are looking to expand in this area.
A fantastic opportunity to be part of a dynamic, friendly team. You will be working in our Henley Lightplan showroom and will be trained in all aspects of the work.
• Proactive selling on shop floor
• Greeting, guiding and advising customers on lighting choices
• Deal with luxury lighting sales enquiries and build up clientele base
• Receive and deal with customer orders
• Ensure high standards of showroom display
• Build up product knowledge
We are looking for someone with:
• A positive, lively, hardworking attitude
• A willingness to learn
• A people centred person able to communicate well
• A team player
• An eye for design
The role could be full or part time role and would include Saturdays.
Please contact Jo Myerscough with your CV or for further details.
jo.myerscough@medlocks.co.uk
Medlock Electrical Distributors is a people orientated company, run by a father and his three sons! ... [more]
HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers Category C (Class 2) ... [more]
Mill Stream Surgery Benson 2 x Practice Nurses (40 hours per week between the 2 roles, ... [more]
POLL: Have your say