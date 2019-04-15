Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Showroom Assistant

Job Title Showroom Assistant

Location WALTHAM CROSS

Medlock Electrical Distributors is a people orientated company, run by a father and his three sons! “People are our Passion” is a well-known phrase around the company, and investing in our people is part of that passion.

We also run 10 Lighting Showrooms around the country and are looking to expand in this area.

Showroom Assistant

A fantastic opportunity to be part of a dynamic, friendly team. You will be working in our Henley Lightplan showroom and will be trained in all aspects of the work.

• Proactive selling on shop floor
• Greeting, guiding and advising customers on lighting choices
• Deal with luxury lighting sales enquiries and build up clientele base
• Receive and deal with customer orders
• Ensure high standards of showroom display
• Build up product knowledge

We are looking for someone with:
• A positive, lively, hardworking attitude
• A willingness to learn
• A people centred person able to communicate well
• A team player
• An eye for design

The role could be full or part time role and would include Saturdays.

Please contact Jo Myerscough with your CV or for further details.
jo.myerscough@medlocks.co.uk

Jobs

HGV Driver

HGV Drivers Required To drive and operate ‘volumetric’ concrete mixers  Category C (Class 2) ... [more]

 

Nurse

Mill Stream Surgery Benson 2 x Practice Nurses (40 hours per week between the 2 roles, ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33