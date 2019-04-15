Medlock Electrical Distributors is a people orientated company, run by a father and his three sons! “People are our Passion” is a well-known phrase around the company, and investing in our people is part of that passion.

We also run 10 Lighting Showrooms around the country and are looking to expand in this area.

Showroom Assistant

A fantastic opportunity to be part of a dynamic, friendly team. You will be working in our Henley Lightplan showroom and will be trained in all aspects of the work.

• Proactive selling on shop floor

• Greeting, guiding and advising customers on lighting choices

• Deal with luxury lighting sales enquiries and build up clientele base

• Receive and deal with customer orders

• Ensure high standards of showroom display

• Build up product knowledge

We are looking for someone with:

• A positive, lively, hardworking attitude

• A willingness to learn

• A people centred person able to communicate well

• A team player

• An eye for design

The role could be full or part time role and would include Saturdays.

Please contact Jo Myerscough with your CV or for further details.

jo.myerscough@medlocks.co.uk