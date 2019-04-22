Nurse

Mill Stream Surgery Benson 2 x Practice Nurses (40 hours per week between the 2 roles, Monday—Friday) We are looking for two enthusiastic nurses to join our team at this friendly, patient-focussed practice. Responsibilities include chronic disease care, immunisations and other duties. We actively support professional development. Practice nurse experience desirable but not essential. Closing date: Friday, April 6th, 2018. Interviews: April 12th, 2018 Healthcare Assistant/Phlebotomist (10 hours per week) This is an exciting and diverse job opportunity to support our current HCA ann to work within a friendly and dedicated team. Applicants must be happy to work as part of a team and work to a high standard. Full training can be provided. Closing date: Friday, April 6th, 2018. Interviews: April 12th/13th, 2018 Application form and further details can be found at www.millstreamsurgery.nhs.uk