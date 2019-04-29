Housekeeping Manager

HOUSEKEEPING MANAGER Flint House, Goring-on-Thames The Police Rehabilitation Centre, a charity for the rehabilitation of injured serving and retired police officers set in a stunning rural location near Goring-on-Thames, is looking to recruit a Housekeeping Manager for 37.5 hours/week. Duties include being responsible for the management of up to 25 staff and services of the Housekeeping Department, ensuring the high standards of cleanliness are adhered to together with patient comfort; training and supervising staff; developing work schedules; being responsible for budgetary control of the cleaning supplies, laundry and equipment; being an integral part of the Centre’s H&S and Infection Control committees; assisting with future refurbishments plans where required in line with strategic developments. The successful candidate will have experience of managing people and budgets, excellent communication and organisational skills, an eye for detail and lots of energy. They will be friendly, enthusiastic, flexible and enjoy working as part of a team. Previous experience of managing a housekeeping department within the hotel, care home or school sectors would be beneficial. Own transport is essential as no public transport nearby. Benefits include a 10% non-contributory pension scheme, 36 days annual leave (including public/bank holidays) and use of leisure facilities. For an application form please e-mail hr@policerehab.co.uk or telephone 01491 874499. Closing date for applications 13th May 2019. We aim to hold interviews week of 20th May 2019.