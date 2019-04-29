Growing creative consultancy in Sandford-on-Thames, Oxford requires: • Account Manager • Graphic Designer specialising in print • Digital Designer • Project Co-ordinator / Administrator Part-time, flexible and some remote working possible for the right candidates. We’re looking for: Phenomenal attention to detail, great communication skills and a desire to work with exciting clients across FinTech, BioTech and Telecoms industries. Previous agency experience will be advantageous. If this is you, contact Benjamin Rodd at ben@clickstrategy.co.uk www.clickstrategy.co.uk No agencies please.