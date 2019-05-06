Head of Design Technology

St Piran’s School is a thriving Independent Prep School set in beautiful grounds in the heart of Maidenhead. Just a few minutes’ drive from the M4, A4, and A404 and a short walk from Maidenhead Train Station, the School is an easy commute from the surrounding area. HEAD OF DESIGN TECHNOLOGY Part time • Permanent • Required from September 2019 We are looking to recruit an experienced, enthusiastic and motivational Head of Design Technology to work two days per week, Tuesdays and Thursdays. If you wish to find out more about this varied and rewarding position, working within a very successful Prep School, a full job description and application form is available on our website www.stpirans.co.uk Please send a covering letter and completed application form to the Heads PA, Miss Cynthia Bassett, at the address below or by email to headspa@stpirans.co.uk Closing date: 12 Noon, Wednesday 8 May 2019 Interviews: w/c Monday 13 May 2019 St Piran’s is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff to share this commitment. All successful applicants will be required to undergo child protection screening including checks with current and previous employers and the Disclosure & Barring Service.