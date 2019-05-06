Business Operations Manager

Accession is a fast-growing management consultancy, which helps clients across the healthcare industry find creative, practical and actionable solutions to the challenges they face. As part of an exciting phase of international expansion, we are opening a new wave of career opportunities. Business Operations Manager (full time, maternity cover) The successful candidate will join us for an initial term of 15 months, with the opportunity of further permanent employment thereafter. Working closely with Accession’s Directors, this role will be responsible for HR (including recruitment), finance (including invoicing and payroll), compliance, contract reviews and office management. This is a varied role, requiring a flexible attitude and the ability to work well under pressure. Flexible working will be considered for this role. Administrator (full time) We are also looking for an experienced administrator to take responsibility for all day to day office administrative duties. This includes providing administrative support to the Directors and wider team and working closely with the Business Operations Manager to ensure the smooth running of the business. The ideal candidate will be highly organised, able to multitask and meet changing deadlines. This is a full time, permanent, office-based role. If you have proven success and experience in either of the above roles and think you have what it takes to join Accession, please send a covering letter, including salary expectations, and your CV to nicola.dyer@accessionhealth.com www.accessionhealth.com