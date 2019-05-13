Head of Modern Foreign Languages

Closing Date – 16 May 2019

The Head Master is looking to appoint a full time Head of Modern Foreign Languages for September 2019 or January 2020.

The successful candidate will be a good honours graduate, who will teach French and/or Spanish to all ages and abilities from Year 7 to A Level and Oxbridge, and make a strong contribution to leading the work of the department. For external candidates, preference will be given to French specialists.

The candidate will be a driven and passionate subject leader who is looking to lead a dynamic and highly innovative department, in a high-performing environment. This post may suit an ambitious teacher who is seeking wider experience and career development.

Further details are available from the Human Resources Department on humanresources@oratory.co.uk or 01491 683506

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form www.oratory.co.uk 01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.