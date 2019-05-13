Monday, 13 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Marketing Assistant

Job Title Marketing Assistant

Location READING

Marketing Assistant

Closing date - 15 May 2019

We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic, creative Marketing Executive to implement the marketing strategy for the Oratory Preparatory School and be responsible for all marketing related activity in order to promote the brand awareness and raise publicity for the school.

The successful candidate will have excellent communication and customer facing skills along with previous experience in a marketing role with a good understanding of marketing principles. Previous PR experience and awareness of digital media techniques would also be an advantage.

This is a full time, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, term time role (plus 4 weeks). Salary range will be £17k to £18k depending on qualifications and experience. Other benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty and being situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:
E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form
www.oratoryprep.co.uk 
01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.

Jobs

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33