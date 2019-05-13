Marketing Assistant

Closing date - 15 May 2019

We are looking to appoint an enthusiastic, creative Marketing Executive to implement the marketing strategy for the Oratory Preparatory School and be responsible for all marketing related activity in order to promote the brand awareness and raise publicity for the school.

The successful candidate will have excellent communication and customer facing skills along with previous experience in a marketing role with a good understanding of marketing principles. Previous PR experience and awareness of digital media techniques would also be an advantage.

This is a full time, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, term time role (plus 4 weeks). Salary range will be £17k to £18k depending on qualifications and experience. Other benefits include contributions to Pension Scheme, free gym membership and meals whilst on duty and being situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty.

For further details please contact the Human Resources department:

E-mail: humanresources@oratory.co.uk

Alternatively, please visit our website for an application form

www.oratoryprep.co.uk

01491 683500

The Oratory Schools Association Registered Charity No. 309112 is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo checks with past employers and the Disclosure and Barring Service.