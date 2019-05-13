MEDICAL SECRETARY

WALLINGFORD MEDICAL PRACTICE

To provide secretarial support for all doctors in the practice The post holder will need to be a highly organised individual who can prioritise workload in an efficient manner and have:

Efficient and accurate word processing skills

Have undertaken RSA typing training

Excellent computer and keyboard skills

An understanding of data entry and retrieval on computer system

Excellent communication skills

Previous NHS or medical experience is preferred

Please apply with a covering letter and current CV to: deb.perry@nhs.net

Closing date for applications: 24th May 2019