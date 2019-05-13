Monday, 13 May 2019

Medical Secretary

Job Title Medical Secretary

Location Wallingford

MEDICAL SECRETARY

WALLINGFORD MEDICAL PRACTICE

To provide secretarial support for all doctors in the practice The post holder will need to be a highly organised individual who can prioritise workload in an efficient manner and have:

  • Efficient and accurate word processing skills
  • Have undertaken RSA typing training
  • Excellent computer and keyboard skills
  • An understanding of data entry and retrieval on computer system
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Previous NHS or medical experience is preferred

Please apply with a covering letter and current CV to: deb.perry@nhs.net

Closing date for applications: 24th May 2019

