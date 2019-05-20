General Manager

Theatre Manager The Kenton Theatre, Henley The fourth-oldest working theatre in the country, the Kenton Theatre has 240 seats and an inviting atmosphere that inspires its loyal audience and volunteers alike. Its commitment to appeal to all aspects of the community and all ages is reflected in the varied and vibrant programme including drama, music, comedy, dance and talks, with many internationally-known names performing at the Theatre as well as professional touring groups and amateur societies. We are now seeking to appoint a part-time Theatre Manager, whose role is to direct the day-to-day operations of the Theatre, managing activities with other theatre officers and volunteer teams in the box office, bar and coffee bar, bookings and contracts, artistic management, technical and maintenance. The successful applicant will have a previous theatre operations or technical background, with proven people management skills. The ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously is essential, as are accuracy and attention to detail. Excellent communication and relationship-building skills will promote teamworking within the Theatre and relations within the community. For further information please see htpps://kentontheatre.co.uk/thman or contact Chris Tapp, Chair of Trustees, at chairman@kentontheatre.co.ukWe seek CVs by 31st May and interviews will be held from 7th June.