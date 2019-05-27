Monday, 27 May 2019

Gap Year Student Rupert House School – Henley-on-Thames Required from September 2019 Rupert House is an independent preparatory school for boys and girls aged 3 to 11. We are looking for a dynamic, enthusiastic student to support the Games department and the wider life of a busy prep school. The post would be suited to either a pre- or post-university /college student Candidates must possess good communication skills, be adaptable and be prepared to learn and take on responsibility. Term time only – Monday to Friday 8am to 4.00pm plus some after - school clubs, meetings and fixtures. In the first instance, please send your CV with a covering letter to J Cooke jcooke@ruperthouse.oxon.sch.uk 01491 574263 Rupert House is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants will undergo appropriate child-protection screening including checks with past employers and the enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) check. Rupert House is an equal opportunities employer. Charity Commission No. 309648

