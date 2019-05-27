Receptionist

• Previous experience working in admin or on reception (training will also be given) • Highly organised/ good attention to detail • Fluent English (written and spoken) • Customer focused • Car owner essential Receptionist Lynden Hill Clinic is a private Clinic situated on the A4 between Maidenhead and Reading. The clinic offers nursing & therapy led short term care and physical rehabilitation. We are looking for a Receptionist to join our team. Qualifications Needed: For further information about this position please contact: Anne Shirley Ikin on 0118 9401234 or send your CV with a covering letter to shirleyikin@lynden-hill-clinic.co.uk Closing date: 22nd June 2019