Monday, 27 May 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Receptionist

Job Title Receptionist

Location READING

• Previous experience working in admin or on reception (training will also be given) • Highly organised/ good attention to detail • Fluent English (written and spoken) • Customer focused • Car owner essential Receptionist Lynden Hill Clinic is a private Clinic situated on the A4 between Maidenhead and Reading. The clinic offers nursing & therapy led short term care and physical rehabilitation. We are looking for a Receptionist to join our team. Qualifications Needed: For further information about this position please contact: Anne Shirley Ikin on 0118 9401234 or send your CV with a covering letter to shirleyikin@lynden-hill-clinic.co.uk Closing date: 22nd June 2019

Jobs

Receptionist

• Previous experience working in admin or on reception (training will also be given) • Highly ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33