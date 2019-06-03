Modern Foreign Languages Co-ordinator

Salary £19,077 pa FTE (£13,010 actual)

30.5 hours per week, 38 weeks per year

(term time only) • 3 days per week 9.30am – 3.30pm, 2 days per week 9.30am - 5pm • Required from 1st September 2019

We are looking to appoint a Modern Foreign Languages Co-ordinator to support the busy MFL Department.

For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies. Applications submitted via email should be sent to Mrs Anna Summerfield: asummerfield@swbgs.com

Closing date for applications: 9am on Friday 7th June 2019.

The school is fully committed to the DCSF guidance on Safeguarding Children and Safer Recruitment in Education and all candidates for the post will therefore be subject to vetting procedures following Buckinghamshire County Council’s guidance on Safer Recruitment and Selection in Schools. From September 2020 the children of staff with two or more years of service, will be given priority in the oversubscription criteria in the admissions policy. www.swbgs.com