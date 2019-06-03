Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Modern Foreign Languages Co-ordinator

Job Title Modern Foreign Languages Co-ordinator

Modern Foreign Languages Co-ordinator

Salary £19,077 pa FTE (£13,010 actual)
30.5 hours per week, 38 weeks per year
(term time only) • 3 days per week 9.30am – 3.30pm, 2 days per week 9.30am - 5pm • Required from 1st September 2019

We are looking to appoint a Modern Foreign Languages Co-ordinator to support the busy MFL Department.

For an application form please go to www.swbgs.com and click on Job Vacancies. Applications submitted via email should be sent to Mrs Anna Summerfield: asummerfield@swbgs.com
Closing date for applications: 9am on Friday 7th June 2019.

The school is fully committed to the DCSF guidance on Safeguarding Children and Safer Recruitment in Education and all candidates for the post will therefore be subject to vetting procedures following Buckinghamshire County Council’s guidance on Safer Recruitment and Selection in Schools. From September 2020 the children of staff with two or more years of service, will be given priority in the oversubscription criteria in the admissions policy. www.swbgs.com 

Jobs

Property Manager

PROPERTY MANAGER Full-time Property Manager/Administrator is required for our office in Wallingford ... [more]

 

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33