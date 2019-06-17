Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
RECRUITING NOW Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs Wednesday 3rd July – ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
Job Title Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Location Cheltenham
Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Wednesday 3rd July – Sunday 7th July 2019
www.compasseventsjobs.co.uk/henley or telephone 01242 541598
Benefits include:
Weekly Pay
Uniform Provided
Meals on Duty
Training and Development
Holiday Pay
We look forward to working with you!
Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
RECRUITING NOW Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs Wednesday 3rd July – ... [more]
REPORTER HOW do you fancy working for the weekly newspaper of the year? We are seeking a reporter ... [more]
Head of Fundraising £40,000, pro rata 3 days per week Are you an experienced fundraiser in search ... [more]
POLL: Have your say