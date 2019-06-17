Bar, Waiting, Back of House Assistants, Porters and Chefs
Monday, 17 June 2019
Job Title Reporter
Location Henley-on-Thames
REPORTER
HOW do you fancy working for the weekly newspaper of the year?
We are seeking a reporter who is either:
A qualified (NCTJ) senior who is enthusiastic with bags of initiative looking to make their next move.
Or:
A junior who has already completed an NCTJ-accredited journalism course and is looking for their first job or is already working but needs a greater challenge.
You should have your own car.
In return, you will be working for an independently owned, friendly and successful publishing company with a small but talented team of reporters who believe in – and deliver – quality journalism in the Oxfordshire town of Henley-on-Thames. Henley sits on a beautiful stretch of the River Thames on the edge of the Chiltern Hills and is home to the world famous Royal Regatta.
Apply to: Simon Bradshaw, Editor, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley-on-Thames RG9 1AD, or email sbradshaw@henleystandard.co.uk or call (01491) 419410.
The Henley Standard was named paid for weekly newspaper of the year (smaller weeklies) in the Regional Press Awards in May 2019.
