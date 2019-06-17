Graduate Assistant

Starting September 2019 - one year contract

Gap year opportunity - Lower School

Accommodation may be provided on site

Shiplake College is a dynamic and forward-looking school, rated Excellent in all ISI inspection categories, with an inclusive environment that aims to bring out the best in all students.

This is a superb opportunity for a recent university graduate who is looking to gain experience within a school environment. The successful candidate will be based in the Lower School, working with and supporting boys in Years 7 and 8. Responsibilities

would include integrating on a professional level with the boys during breaks, lessons, co-curricular activities and supervised prep. You will be a confident role model for them, with a strong sense of right and wrong and demonstrate a good work ethic. For those candidates considering a career in teaching, we will provide support, mentoring and teaching experience ahead of applying for your PGCE.

The successful candidate will be offered the opportunity to become involved with the busy and varied co-curricular programme available to students. Shiplake has its own salary scale. Accommodation may be provided onsite.

Closing Date: Monday 24 June 2019 at 10.00am

Interviews: Week beginning Monday 24 June

Informal pre-application discussions and visits to the College are welcome. Please contact Moya Flynn on 07739 345171 or 01189 405218. A job/person specification and an application form can be obtained from:

www.shiplake.org.uk/vacancies

Shiplake College is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children. Applicants must be willing to undergo child protection screening appropriate to the post including checks with the Disclosure and Barring Service. Shiplake College is an equal opportunities employer.